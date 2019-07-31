MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The National Weather Service confirmed a microburst hit Montague and Deerfield.
People in western Massachusetts are picking up the pieces after a confirmed microburst hit.
Multiple sightings of damage on South Ferry Road in Montague.
The storm pulling knocking down trees and pulling down wires and even lifted the roof right off a barn.
At last check, Eversource confirmed about 4 people are without power.
This all comes after Tuesday's storm.
A microburst hit Franklin County, which is a column of sinking air within a thunderstorm.
The DPW told Western Mass News originally 9 roads were closed, but they are all back open besides South Ferry Road.
The DPW said they will be back here to clear the road.
