MONSON/PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clean-up is now underway following Saturday's Nor'easter, which could take some time. Between getting snow off the roads and sidewalks and also restoring power.
Both Palmer and Monson residents told Western Mass News how they braced for the snow throughout the day.
“I hate the snow. I’ll be honest. This is ridiculous that we have this much snow this quickly, and I can’t wait for the rain, so it all goes away," said Palmer resident Jodi Eno.
Jodi Eno ventured out in the middle of Saturday’s snowstorm on her trip to Big Y in Palmer. She told Western Mass News it took her 15 minutes to get out of her driveway.
“We just, kind of, plowed through all the snow," she explained. "Just to get out of the driveway to come here.”
Saturday night on the Mass Pike, the speed was reduced to 40 mph from Ludlow to Charlton. A Monson resident who works for the U.S Postal Service in Worcester said he was driving in the thick of it when he got off work late Saturday afternoon.
"The drive home was an event in itself. We ran into trees that have fallen over into the road," said Monson resident Len LaBarre. "We had to go around them, and a couple of detours, because there were trees down. We had to go in different ways.”
But as for New England native, Labarre had no issues driving or working in the snow Saturday and told us he's used to these conditions and got back to Monson safely.
“New Englanders and postal workers are tough," he noted. "We’re used to this type of weather.”
Down trees on top of down lines in Monson caused power outages for many town residents Saturday night.
The Monson Highway Superintendent Ben Murphy told Western Mass News people should stay home during the storm. But if you go out on the roads, drive with caution.
"All the roads have been scrapped off once. We’re working on it the second time. Some of them we’re working on the third time," he added. "We are keeping up with it. It’s just some of these roads with the trees down. It’s going to take us a little longer.”
Over 3,000 western Mass. residents also lost power at some point or are still without power after the snowstorm rolled through.
According to the spokesperson for National Grid, Kevin O'Shea, it could be for a variety of reasons.
"Most of the time, we do see a lot of outages during this time because of high winds, falling branches, and snow on lines [that] can cause lines to fall," he explained. "We’re monitoring it closely and working to get everyone’s power back on as quickly and as efficiently as possible while keeping the safety of both our customers and crews at top utmost priority.”
Now, if you plan to drive around western Mass. tomorrow morning, be cautious as the overnight temperatures could turn some roads into ice.
