CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Roads were slippery Sunday evening, so if you do have to go out be sure to take it slow.
The Assistant Superintendent of the Chicopee Department of Public Works said that clean-up efforts are already underway.
“Our crews are out there. They’re treating the mains and scraping the mains, and it looks like it's supposed to slow up probably around 6:30 p.m., and then I’ll decide whether we do the sides,” Beaulieu said.
He said there is a parking ban in place until 7 a.m. Monday. There is no parking on any main roads or even sides of the streets.
Western Mass News caught up with local travelers who told us road conditions are slick.
"The side roads are slippery. It’s the kind of, the snow that it is it, makes it slippery out," said Chicopee resident Jessica Vieu.
Even with the snow falling across western Mass. and the big game on, local travelers still hit the roads Sunday night.
"It’s very slippery. It’s wet snow on top of black ice from earlier, and it’s extremely slippery out there," said Springfield resident Ted Gibson.
Some travelers said neighborhood streets are the most problematic.
"It’s not going to get better until they start plowing, and once they start plowing, yourself to look out for the secondary roads because we still have four inches on top of the regular icing, so people need plenty of stopping distance," Gibson noted.
Others said to be sure to plan for extra time for your commute on Monday.
"Drive very slowly, carefully, and just watch out because it is slippery," Vieu added.
The DPW is expecting road conditions to improve once the snow stops falling.
If you plan on traveling by highway, there is a 40 mph speed limit on the Mass Pike from the New York border to Exit 55 in Ludlow.
