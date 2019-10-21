LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was no school Monday for students at Baird Middle School in Ludlow after a flooding problem over the weekend.
Crews are back out today, checking on any damage and continuing to clean-up.
Today is the first 'blizzard bag' day of the school year for Baird Middle School after the building's sprinkler system activated for a half hour on Sunday, causing serious flooding.
Ludlow Fire Captain Richard Machado told Western Mass News that they were called to the school Sunday afternoon. They believe there was a problem with the heating system in the school and it activated the building's sprinkler system.
Ludlow Public Schools said they hope to have things cleaned up for students and staff to return tomorrow, but they'll release an update later today.
Stay with Western Mass News as we continue to get answers on the cleanup process and when school will be back in session at Baird Middle School.
