HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke apartment building is deemed unsafe after part of the roof was ripped off during yesterday's wind storm.
Hamilton Street is still blocked off because a pile of debris from the building is in the street and it's still very windy today.
As the wind picks up, you can hear parts of the roof flapping in the wind.
Building officials told us they are just thankful no one was hurt yesterday.
It was a chaotic Monday night in Holyoke as the wind wreaked havoc throughout the city.
Part of the roof of an apartment building ripped off and caused 20 people to evacuate.
"It's potentially deadly, so I was horrified when I heard this. My first concern was the safety of people who live there and anyone passing by. We have someone local and on the ground and I was able to determine nobody was injured, thank goodness," said Jude Stull with Arrow Properties.
Stull is the broker listing the building for sale and helping the management property company, Arrow Properties Inc., with the situation.
"We just met with the head of the Holyoke building department. They're very grounded and thorough. I was just on the roof moments ago. The plan is to liaison with the building owner, which we've been doing for a while now and fix the building," Stull explained.
Stull told Western Mass News that they were able to get all tenants put up at a motel last night and will continue to help them while the building is shut down.
Nueva Esperanza is located across the street from the building. They serve the Puerto Rican community in Holyoke and they said that strong winds and power outages can be traumatic and their doors are open to help.
"We remember being in Puerto Rico when Hurricane George hit in 2004. I remember my family was kind of preparing, so it was nostalgic and scary. I have a feeling that a lot of people that came from Puerto Rico might have felt the same. Our staff and board kind of checked in with each other to make sure the members of our community were okay and that’s what we’re doing today," said Cynthia Espinosa with Nueva Esperanza.
Building officials said that right now, they are looking into what can be done to get the building fixed as quickly and safely as possible, so people can move back in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.