BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While we didn't get much snow in the valley, some parts of Hampden County saw up to 10 inches of snow.
People in Blandford are used to that amount of snow. Now, what people are relieved about is that the weather is above freezing to start melting the snow.
“Well, I expected it. So far, we had a pretty mild winter. I didn’t really expect this much, but you can’t tell. We got it. I just wanted to get it out of the way,” said Russell Taylor of Blandford.
Taylor, or better known as Rick, woke up to more snow than he was anticipating, but what he is thankful for is the snow came Monday and not Saturday or Sunday, when temperatures were around zero degrees.
“Yesterday was brutal and the day before it was very, very cold…but this isn’t. It's warmed up. This is nothing,” Taylor noted.
Chris Gibbs of Blandford was planning to plow his neighbor’s driveways, but he wasn’t expecting the amount of snow his truck would have to move.
“I expected to be plowing today, but not heavy, heavy snow like this...Right about when it switched over to rain, should have been out a little early. We slept in and we made the best of it," Gibbs noted.
DPW crews in Blandford have been clearing the roads and salting them all day as most of them were pretty clear on our way to town.
