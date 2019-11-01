LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Powerful winds sent trees toppling all across western Massachusetts overnight, causing close to 2,000 power outages.
In Longmeadow, we came across a scene that took one resident by surprise.
"As you can see, my car is completely totaled," said Tony Mutombo.
A silver car now flattened in Longmeadow after a tree fell on top of it during Friday morning's storm.
"Just being in the home, it was very windy a lot of wind and everything, so I was kind of worried because just as far as the house itself and, as you can see, there is a tree behind there," Mutombo added.
Mutombo said he normally parks his car in the driveway.
"Around 1 o'clock, I heard a sound like a boom sound and I was like was like 'Woah, what's going on?' I didn't really pay attention to it," Mutombo explained.
Now a mangled mess, Western Mass News was there as a tree removal company was there pulling branch after branch off his car.
Also in Longmeadow, there is a recycle center for leaves. This is expected to be a busy place for residents over the next few days.
Friday morning's high winds left a lot of trees bare while people in the town cleaned up.
"What we do is all the leaves in Longmeadow come here and the farmer will chop them up and use them for fertilizer," said Tim DiStefano with Longmeadow DPW.
The town also has an area for people to drop-off debris from the storm.
"What we will do is they also collect the brush from the storm - damaged trees - and they will be over in our, usually, in our town recycle center and they will chip them and that's the chips," DiStefano explained.
That is a likely spot where Mutombo's tree will end up. Meanwhile, he said he feels lucky nothing worse happened.
"I was shocked. I was completely surprised because obviously, it's done because I can't do anything about it, but again, I have to be happy because things happen in life," Mutombo said.
