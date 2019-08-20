LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cleanup is still underway after Monday's severe weather brought down large trees and even powerlines.
It is still quite a mess in Longmeadow, but crews are working hard to cleanup a tree that fell into a home during yesterday's storm.
It is just one of the many locations that experienced damage yesterday. Just in our drive to town, we saw several tree limbs still down in Longmeadow yards.
We spoke with David Tinervia, whose family owns the house. He told Western Mass News he was actually inside the house when the tree came down.
"Heard hail outside, went outside to move my car into the garage, soon as I got to the garage, so the wind picked up and things got so loud, we could even hear the tree come down," Tinervia added.
Luckily, no one was hurt and the damage is mostly contained to the exterior of the house.
However, as far as other damage from the storm, we have been checking in with other towns on how their cleanup efforts are going. We also checked in with Eversource, who said all power outages caused by the storm were restored last night.
Eversource did report they had roughly 400 customers without power this morning, but that was because of an underground cable failure. Crews have since been able to restore power to most of the people impacted.
Western Mass News will have more on the cleanup efforts starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40
