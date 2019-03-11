PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Palmer High School remains closed after a fire Saturday morning.
There were a number of cleaning crews on-scene at the high school Monday morning.
The high school is closed Monday and Tuesday while officials work to get the building cleaned up and safe for students and staff to return.
Firefighters were called to the high school around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Crews from the Palmer, Three Rivers, Bondsville, and Monson Fire Departments responded.
Firefighters said that there was a large amount of smoke in an area on the first floor of the school.
No one was inside the school when the fire started.
We did reach out to the state fire marshal's office for an update. They told Western Mass News that the cause of the fire was improper disposal of linseed oil soaked rags and the fire started in a service closet.
In addition to the high school being closed today and tomorrow, the superintendent said that Old Mill Pond Elementary School is also closed because there will be a lot of commercial traffic in and out of the school zone and it's safer to keep the elementary school closed too.
A school committee member told us that they will be working with the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to figure out how to move forward with missing days.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more on-air and online as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.