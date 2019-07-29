The cleanup continues for residents in one Northampton neighborhood where a water main break damaged multiple homes on Sunday.
The water is back on along Winter Street, but many other issues remain.
Even though the DPW is saying repairs could take weeks, residents we spoke with are trying to stay optimistic.
A thick layer of mud lines Winter Street in Northampton after a water main break turned the road into a river Sunday morning.
"It's a mess. It's just a mess basically," said Sarah Freedburg.
Freedburg told Western Mass News that she was away celebrating her 50th wedding anniversary and had no idea her home was the epicenter for the chaos until a neighbor called to tell her what happened.
It turned out that a sinkhole swallowed a tree across the street, causing it to fall onto her home.
Luckily, there was little exterior damage, but the inside of her home is a different story.
"There's some water in the cellar and water in the basement," Freedburg added.
It's water damage that the fire department cleaned up before she could even get home, helping to minimize the potential damage.
"And the fire department cleaned up the cellar for us quite a bit. We are quite happy to hear that. I was surprised by the firemen, I didn't know they did that kind of cleanup work," Freedburg noted.
Even though there are still claims to file and damages to repair, Freedburg feels reassured to know that she has the support of her neighbors.
"We're a dead end street and everybody knows everybody, so when someone needs help, they get it," Freedburg said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.