BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Trees were toppled, wires came down to the ground, and roads were closed in parts of the area as storms rolled through Western Massachusetts on Sunday.
With Monday’s daylight, many were able to get out and assess the damage and begin cleanup efforts.
At the intersection of Julius Hall Road and Beach Hill Road in Blandford, several branches from a tree fell right in front of a home, bringing down some of the fence and a small wire down.
Tolland Police also posted pictures online, showing significant trees down from last night..
Sunday night’s powerful storm toppled down trees and pulled down wires across western Massachusetts.
Eversource and National Grid crews responded to multiple calls from people who were without power.
National Grid told Western Mass News that they responded to more than 100 customers who were left in the dark and said that power has now been restored.
