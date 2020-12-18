SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The roads are clear after this week’s storm, but clean-up efforts continue in the city of Springfield.
That effort comes ahead of the last big shopping weekend before Christmas.
After being cooped up this week from the store, people are surely going to want to get last minute shopping done.
Springfield DPW crews told us their biggest concern now is clearing large snow banks, so drivers stay safe.
Wednesday night into Thursday morning, 109 contract plows did the work of 150 plows, according to Springfield Public Works Commissioner Chris Cignoli.
Although the roads are mostly clear, cleanup continues
“They’re doing sanding, salting, complaints, pushbacks...where cars have moved, all of those different things,” Cignoli explained.
Cignoli said the city has been able to handle these complaints and snowbank pushbacks earlier than normal.
The reason? Remote learning due to COVID-19 means school bus stops aren’t as high on the priority list.
“We would’ve been working overnight making sure that those corners were...I don’t want to say completely cleared, but almost completely cleared of snow, so you don’t have kids standing in the street,” Cignoli added.
As people prepare for last minute shopping trips, Cignoli said high traffic areas are the focus of his team.
“We’re able to focus on intersections and digging out controllers, corners, and pushing back corners things like that,” Cignoli explained.
Work continues, especially prioritizing around areas where snow from the road plows meet snow cleared from a business’s parking lot and obstruct a driver’s view.
“People can see the signals, the lanes are clear, so they have enough way to turn, and the sight distance to be able to see cars coming,” Cignoli said.
Cignoli said the main roads needed to be plowed twice during the storm due to the rate of snow falling so fast.
