CHARLTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Motorists should expect to see some delays as crews work to clean-up an accident on the Pike westbound.
Friday morning, a tractor-trailer crashed along the eastbound side of the Mass. Pike, near mile-marker 81 in Charlton.
State Police noted that all vehicles that were stuck between the detour and the crash have been removed.
Debris is being moved from the left lane to the right lane in an effort to open that left lane soon.
For the very latest traffic conditions, visit the Traffic tab on the Western Mass News app.
