ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cleanup from this week's storm continues in Orange as people in the northern part of the town had to spend a second night without power.
A storm that was over in mere hours has left enough damage to take days of cleanup.
Orange Police told Western Mass News it is not safe to travel even half a mile up on North Main Street because of the downed power lines and trees.
According to National Grid, hundreds of people in Orange and surrounding towns are still without power.
Today, Orange's fire chief told us he's bracing for a number of briefings with National Grid to continue assessing the damage. Right now, he said even cell reception is down and that it could be difficult to place calls.
Meantime, Orange Police is still warning people about the dangers of trying to clear trees off their property by themselves, saying "leave the road and tree clean up to people that are trained for that. So far, the only thing we have lost is power and trees-we don't want to lose people."
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
