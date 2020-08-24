SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new developments on that act of vandalism in Springfield at the Beauregard and Schiavina fallen officer memorial.

On Sunday, residents made the discovery. The messaging was clearly anti-police, including a couple of acronyms spray painted onto the memorial on North Branch Parkway.

We checked back in on the memorial Monday morning and it had already been cleaned up.

In 1985, Alain Beauregard and Michael Schiavina, both Springfield police officers, were killed in the line of duty while making a traffic stop.

The driver shot both officers and then himself.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno addressed the vandalism today.

"…But it comes at a crucial time. We're all working so, so hard to unite and work together and better understand the mutual respect and then we have individual or individuals that wanted to divide us. So, just terrible...These officers made the ultimate sacrifice,” Sarno said.

The mayor said he ordered the cleanup to happen immediately.

Western Mass News has been told that a private resident took it upon himself to also clean up the graffiti.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood added in a statement: