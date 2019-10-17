WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Communities across western Massachusetts are cleaning up after a strong storm rolled through Thursday night into Friday morning.
There are still thousands without power in one of the hardest hit areas: Wilbraham.
Right now, National Grid crews are in town, working to restore power.
The Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District had a two hour delay today.
Those on social media said they have been without power since last night.
We spoke with National Grid this morning over the phone. They handle most of the power in Wilbraham. The company’s spokesperson explains how they prioritize which streets and messes they tackle first.
"First, we’re going to assess our overall system - major lines, substations that carry power to from us to you. We prioritize repairs on what will service the largest number of customers first, then we move on to the next largest area and so on," said Christine Milligan with National Grid.
Western Mass News will continue to track the damage and damage and will have the latest on-air and online as it becomes available.
