LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Strong winds left people waking up in the dark Friday morning. Power crews continue working to turn power back on to people in the area.
On South Park Avenue in Longmeadow, a tree came down onto a car.
Downed trees have been reported all around western Massachusetts, including one that toppled on Middlebrook Road in Springfield.
National Grid told Western Mass News that, at the peak of the storm, more than 3,000 people were without power in Massachusetts. They said now there are 1,400 people without power.
We have learned more than 700 people are without power in Wilbraham and more than 300 without power in Brimfield
National Grid said they are working to restore power.
Western Mass News will continue to track the latest conditions on-air and in our app.
