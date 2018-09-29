SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a mild day today skies will remain clear but a chilly night is on the way. The dry weather will linger into tomorrow but it could be a few degrees cooler. 

High pressure will continue to build into New England tonight with a drier, cooler air mass. Temperatures should fall to the low 40s with the help of a mainly clear sky. Sunday begins clear and chilly, but more sunshine is on the way with high pressure overhead. Temps should be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s to near 70.

We go into the month of October with a slightly warmer, more humid weather pattern. In the upper levels, we are in between a ridge to our south and upper low to our north-giving us a good west to east flow. Every other day or so, a front will pass through with a slight shower chance. Right now, no day is looking like a washout. The ridge tries to build north, which should allow a few days of highs in the middle to even upper 70s with enough sunshine coming through. Rain chances are highest Tuesday evening with a passing cold front.  

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows: 40-44

Tomorrow: Sunshine mixing with high, thin clouds in the afternoon. Highs: 63-67

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies, slight chance for a shower. Highs: 66-70

 

