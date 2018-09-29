SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a mild day today skies will remain clear but a chilly night is on the way. The dry weather will linger into tomorrow but it could be a few degrees cooler.
High pressure will continue to build into New England tonight with a drier, cooler air mass. Temperatures should fall to the low 40s with the help of a mainly clear sky. Sunday begins clear and chilly, but more sunshine is on the way with high pressure overhead. Temps should be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s to near 70.
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows: 40-44
Tomorrow: Sunshine mixing with high, thin clouds in the afternoon. Highs: 63-67
Monday: Mostly cloudy skies, slight chance for a shower. Highs: 66-70
