AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Agawam Police are investigating after the One Stop Mart on Suffield Street was robbed Monday just after 6 p.m.
Western Mass News spoke with investigators, who said the suspect did have a handgun during the robbery and he took a undisclosed amount of cash from the drawer.
The suspect also reportedly struck the clerk in the head with their gun. She was the only one in the store at the time.
Police said that the suspect wore a wig during the robbery. We're told he entered the store in one outfit, but came back in with another and left in a stolen white pick-up truck.
After the robbery occurred, a customer came in to find the clerk hiding behind the cash register and they were able to then to dial 911.
The clerk suffered a minor head injury and was treated at Mercy Medical Center.
No arrest has been made yet in this case.
If you have any information that could help the Agawam Police Department identify the suspect, please contact the Agawam Police Department at 413-786-4767 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip
