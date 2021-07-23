SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGFGB/WSHM)--After more than a century, the Cleveland Indians are officially changing their name to the Cleveland Guardians.
This franchise has been the Cleveland Indians since 1915, holding by far the longest tenure of a team name, but after much thought and discussion, the team announced they're officially the Cleveland Guardians.
This comes after the team announced last year it would be making a name change, joining the NFL's Washington football team, aiming to move away from any racist caricatures and stereotypical names, specifically from Native Americans.
This decision also comes after the team surveyed 40 thousand fans, conducted 140 hours of interviews with fans, community leaders and staff, and considered more than 1,190 names before choosing Guardians.
"In searching for a new brand, we sought out a name that strongly reflects the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Clevelanders. Guardians defines and embodies those attributes, while drawing upon the iconic guardians of traffic, proudly standing just outside progressive field on the hope memorial bridge," said Cleaveland Guardians owner Paul Dolan.
The club released a video with actor Tom Hanks narrating the announcement saying quote: "Now it's time to unite as one family, one community to build the next era for this team and city."
The Guardians will be the fifth name in the franchise's 120-year major league history, following the Blues, Bronchos, Naps and Indians.
