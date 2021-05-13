HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Have you been wondering why your allergies are getting worse? Western Mass News is getting answers to find out how climate change and our location could impact the severity of your allergies.
“I feel like throughout the years, allergies have gotten worse, especially since winters started to warm up more,” said Sophia Turgeon of Holyoke.
Turgeon has lived in western Massachusetts her whole life and she told Western Mass News the New England seasons aren't the best for her allergies.
“One day, the weather will be warm and the next day will be cold…I get runny nose, congestion, tickles in the back of my throat,” Turgeon added.
If you think your allergies have been getting worse, you're not wrong. Western Mass News took questions to Dr. Asad Khan, pulmonary and critical care medicine fellow at Baystate Medical Center. He said as the days get warmer earlier, our allergies can increase faster.
“So the time pollen is out there has gone up 11 to 27 days, which is contributing to allergies in itself. Springfield is this perfect combo and perfect, I use that word in a careful sense because it’s in a valley,” Khan explained.
The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America said Springfield is seventh most challenging place to live if you have allergies and the 12th for asthma. Khan explained why Springfield being in a valley is an allergy ozone.
“There is something called ground level ozone and what that does is there is a good ozone that protects us from UV light and then the ground level ozone is from emissions, where they live at the level where they can directly affect our patients with allergies, asthma. There are regular people who never had allergies before start to get sensitive to this,” Khan added.
He said when it comes to our health, humans can be their own worst enemy.
“How we got here is a combination of a lot of factors - human factors, industrialization that causes us to develop these areas of higher climate impact in the world. In western Mass., Springfield being specifically affected, those allergens begin to sit in that valley where we are, where we live,” Khan said.
Now, new initiatives have been proposed, even at a local level, to fight climate change.
“The Green New Deal, from my understanding, was made by the U.S. on a national level to make sure by 2030, we’re at 100 percent renewable energy…The Green New Deal, in itself, actually limits the burning of fossil fuel, etc. which would have actually made allergies and asthma worse,” Khan noted.
