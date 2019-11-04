(WGGB/WSHM) -- In our new segment called Climate Matters, we are taking a closer look at how climate change affects our communities and neighbors - now and in the future.
Many climate scientists agree that the world is warming due to human interaction.
The question, though, is what does a warmer world look like in New England and what can we do about it?
Shorter winters, more intense and longer heat waves, heavy rain events, and rising sea levels.
Climate change isn't something that is coming. In many ways, it is already here.
If you've lived in western Massachusetts long enough, you know the climate is changing. Summers are hotter and winters are shorter.
Since 1970, the average temperate in Springfield has increased 1.9 degrees Fahrenheit. For Massachusetts on a whole, it's nearly three degrees Fahrenheit.
While weather obviously varies from season-to-season, the long-term trends are clear.
As fossil fuels are burned, the carbon dioxide released acts as a greenhouse gas, warming the globe and, thereby, warming Massachusetts.
As the atmosphere warms, it can hold more water vapor. The result are heavier rainstorms. In the northeast, heavy precipitation events have increased 55 percent in the last 60 years.
Flash floods are becoming more common, partly because every degree we warm, the atmosphere can hold about four percent more water.
Farmers in western Massachusetts are finding it increasingly difficult to make a living on the fields. Harsh, cold winters are less common, allowing crop-killing pests to survive.
Droughts are becoming longer and more intense. Adapting to the changing climate is the only means for survival.
On the eastern side of the state, the ocean waters are warming, changing the types of marine life that survive and thrive nearby.
Melting ice sheets are causing ocean levels to rise at coastal locations. In the last 100 years, the sea levels at the Cape have risen by a foot and that pace is accelerating.
While those amounts don't seem like much, we are already seeing an increase in flooding. Run of the mill Nor'easters in 2018 caused flooding in Boston Harbor that topped record breakers like the Blizzard of 1978 and the October snowstorm.
By 2050, a one-in-100 year flood today will be more like a one-in-23 year flood. Floods that happen once in a lifetime will be four times as frequent.
As the earth continues to warm, the impacts will be felt more often here in western Massachusetts and around the world.
The CO2 reporting station in Muana Loa, Hawaii recently surpassed the level of 410 parts per million. That's a level that hasn't been seen in two million years.
