SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Sunday, dozens of young climate activists gathered outside Congressman Richard Neal's home in Springfield.
They said Neal has sold their future by taking millions of dollars from the fossil fuel industry.
Neal is currently the only Massachusetts federal representative that hasn't endorsed the Green New Deal, despite being urged to do so multiple times by climate activists.
The Green New Deal is a 10-year plan to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in America.
Western Mass News caught up with two members of Sunrise Easthampton, who told us the ways local people have been affected by climate change and why they're calling for Neal to step aside.
"The most clear example to me is thinking about environmental racism here in Springfield. Springfield is the asthma capital of the United States and I can't help but wonder if our politicians weren't bought out by the fossil fuel industry, would we be moving to cleaner energy already?" said Miranda Groux with Sunrise Easthampton.
Hannah Begley, also with Sunrise Easthampton, added, "Neal has been in office since ten years before I was born. We tried him out for 32 years and he has failed us."
Sunrise Easthampton is a grassroots, youth-led organization dedicated to ending climate change and creating million of jobs in the process.
Western Mass News has reached out to Neal for comment, but we have not heard back.
