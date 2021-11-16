TRURO, MASSACHUSETTS (WGGB/WSHM/WBZ) -- Clinton Kershaw was diagnosed with Alzheimer's four years ago at the age of 57, but with the new launch of a clinical trial testing a nasal vaccine for Alzheimer's, he is now hopeful for the future.
“Alzheimer’s disease is a terminal disease that has no resolution,” Kershaw told us. “Living with Alzheimer’s disease is devastating, so it’s exciting to see something new come across the board.”
Dr. Howard Weiner of Brigham and Women’s Hospital said he and his team spent twenty years researching a possible vaccine.
“Potentially, it could be a treatment for people with the disease, and even more important, it could be something to prevent people from ever getting the disease,” said Dr. Weiner.
The trial will last six months, consisting of 16 patients with mild signs of Alzheimer's.
Weiner said that the vaccine was a unique approach to potentially preventing the disease by affecting a person’s immune system.
“So we give this nasal vaccine, the immune system gets activated, the cells go into the brain and clear out and fight against the disease,” he explained.
The Alzheimer's Association called this year an exciting time due to a rise in recent treatments and trials. In June, the FDA granted accelerated approval for the very first Alzheimer's drug.
“I really do believe now that the first survivor -- going to be young -- is out there because of the incredible work the science community is doing,” said Alzheimer’s Association CEO Jim Wessler.
Dr. Weiner said that once this trial is complete, they will begin a second trial that will last up to a year, and he hoped to have a successful vaccine ready by 2026.
