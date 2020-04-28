SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the coronavirus continues to sweep across the nation - all eyes are on the end goal, a possible vaccine that would stop the virus.
Western Mass News spoke with a doctor about what the process is like for vaccines to be made and how far out we are from having one.
Mercy Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer Doctor Robert Roose said creating a vaccine is a long process.
A vaccine for the novel coronavirus is possibly the best hope for ending the pandemic.
Researchers across the country are doing what they can to safely come up with a vaccine.
"The first and important point is to ensure that we can identify and then either create or take from another source, an item from the virus [that's] typically a protein, but then will be utilized and entered into the body to create an immune response, which is usually to create antibodies in response to that proteins," Roose explained.
Roose spoke with Western Mass News on Facetime; detailing the complexity of what it takes to create a vaccine.
"If there is something that could be successfully created and stimulate an immune response then the vaccine needs to be tested initially for its safety and then over many months and years in larger groups of patients test to ensure that it’s going to do what it’s intended to do," Roose said.
Roose also said clinical trials are needed to make sure vaccines are safe.
"Believe right now there are many different avenues where companies are looking to create a vaccine at one point the world health organization says at least 70 companies were looking into creating a vaccine for the coronavirus," Roose explained.
A biotechnology company - Moderna in Cambridge - is already planning phase two of their study to create a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.
This includes 600 participants and across the globe - researchers in China, as well as England, claim to have protected monkeys from getting the infection.
However, as vaccine research continues to develop - Roose told us it would be surprising if a vaccine was created this year
"Typically vaccines could take 5 to 10 years to create a response and there have been significant efforts, in this case, to estimate only taking 12 to 18 months," Roose said.
Roose predicts a vaccine to be out by 2021.
