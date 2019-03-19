SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The transition from winter to spring can be a happy time for many, but for others, it can come with a number of challenges and personal struggles.
Over the last week, we've covered a number of devastating stories. One of the most difficult being the quadruple murder-suicide in Sheffield.
Mental health experts want to remind everyone that there is always help out there.
Wednesday marks the first day of spring - a time to get out of the winter funk and enjoy warmer weather and fresh flowers.
However, mental health clinician Lauren Ledoux with CHD told Western Mass News that not everyone heads into the new season with positive thoughts.
"I think that a lot of people tend to experience the winter thaw as a good thing, but then the warm weather doesn't actually come as fast as we expect it to, so there can be an energy drain on people waiting for the warmth, so it can be a pretty hectic time for folks struggling with mental illness because it tends to trigger certain symptoms of restlessness - sometimes depression, sometimes anxiety, and sometimes, it's things trickling over from the winter that haven't been dealt with," Ledoux explained.
Last week, emergency crews responded to a house fire on home road in Sheffield. Inside, they found a husband, wife, and their three young kids dead from an apparent murder-suicide.
Ledoux said that this time of year can be hectic for people struggling with mental illness and trigger dangerous behavior.
"Certain mental illness like bipolar disorder per-say, the difference between depression and something like mania is when someone's depressed, they might have thoughts of suicide, they might have thoughts of homicide, and what ends up happening is that during their more energetic, clear headed moments, they're more likely to follow through with a dangerous plan, so that's why it's always really important to stay connected to your therapist, to talk to people," Ledoux said.
If you or anyone you know is every struggling, there are a number of places you can call for help.
CHD is located at 322 Birnie Avenue in Springfield and can be reached at (413) 733-6624
You can also contact the BHN crisis line at the following numbers:
- (413) 733-6661 in the Springfield area
- (413) 568-6386 in the Westfield area
