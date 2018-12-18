SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's crunch time for you last minute shoppers.
Christmas is next week and that means you have limited time to get those gifts delivered, wrapped, and ready for Christmas day.
It's a jolly time of year, but also a stressful one if you're a last-minute shopper.
"I'm running late, but I'm getting crazy with all this, but I'm trying to be peaceful," said Marie Millet.
From desktop to doorstep, it's a simple process to order our gifts online, which is probably why most of us wait until the last day.
However, now it's time for you procrastinators to get serious.
Today is the last day for free Amazon shipping.
Also, keep this date in mind: Thursday, December 20. That's the last day you can order from any major retailer such as Walmart, Best Buy, and Target if you want packages before Christmas.
If you are deciding to wait until the end of the week to order something or ship something out, the longer you wait, the more you pay.
The United States Postal Service told Western Mass News if you're trying to mail the packages out yourself, time is ticking as well.
"Well, our ground shipping deadline has passed, but the deadline for our Priority Mail and First Class mail is December 20," said Tiffany Forte.
Thursday is also the deadline for UPS shipping and FedEx said December 24 is their deadline for Christmas delivery.
