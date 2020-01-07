EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you use Microsoft software at school, work, or home, you have one week to update to Windows 10 before facing serious security issues.
For users of Windows 7, the clock is ticking.
"Microsoft introduced Windows 7 back in 2009, so it's more than 10 years old," said Stan Prager with GoGeeks in East Longmeadow.
They call it the 'Windows 7 end of life update' and it’s been in the works since 2015 when Windows 10 was introduced.
In a statement on Microsoft’s website, they said: "After January 14, 2020, if your PC is running Windows 7, it will no longer receive security updates...which can provide the latest security updates to help keep you and your data safer."
With that deadline looming, Western Mass News reached out to local tech expert Stan Prager to get the answers on why this update is so vital.
"So what does that mean for most people? You can continue to use it, but you'll no longer get security updates. Because Windows gets hacked frequently and the reason why they issue updates so frequently, you'll no longer get those updates, so it's a huge problem from the standpoint of using you computer securely," Prager explained
Prager said that while many updates can be done independently, this one requires a bit more experience. He told Western Mass News that this update has really driven his business for the past year.
"We've had dozens of people who've either sold new computers to, or we've done updates for," Prager added.
However, if your computer is over 10 years old, Prager said you might have to consider upgrading your entire operating system.
"Some systems just don’t meet the qualifications or if you did the upgrade, it would just run so poorly it wouldn’t be worth it," Prager noted.
While updates like this are annoying and costly, Prager said it's important to keep your operating system up-to-date in order to keep your personal information safe.
"This should not be taken lightly. This is a real mission critical emergency and people need to act," Prager said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.