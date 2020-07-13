EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Time is almost up if you haven't filed your tax return yet.
The IRS and state filling deadlines were extended from April 15 to Wedensday, July 15 because of the coronavirus.
The government, at the state and federal level, gave us more time to file and it appears that many people are taking full advantage of the extra time, even if they're getting money back.
If you haven't filed yours yet, a local expert said Monday it’s not too late, but get moving.
“Let's just get right down to it, 48 hours from now, you're in July 15,” said Paul Federici with Burgess, Shultz, and Robb.
The clock is ticking if you haven't filed your taxes and if you are still procrastinating, you're not alone.
“With the extension date to July 15, we thought that would allow people have time to get their information in a timely manner, but it seems like we're still having April 1 and April 15 are now July 1 and July 15,” Federici added.
Federici said during this time, for many, taxes aren't top of mind.
“I think it’s the fact that everybody had a reprieve, so everyone took advantage of the reprieve because they had more important things to think about like their jobs or security and things and weren't thinking about taxes,” Federici said.
Even clients getting money back, Federici said, are filing extensions.
“My extension people are all basically refunds, so it’s just a matter of getting things done,” Federici noted.
He said even though it’s July, the same rules in April still apply. If you owe, you still need to pay, even if you file an extension. However, payment plans can be made.
If you're filing the old fashioned way - through the mail - the IRS said expect delays It’s first come, first serve.
If you’re filing electronically, Federici said, “The state's been really quick, two or three weeks at the most. The IRS has been three to five weeks, something like that,” Federici said.
The IRS said the average refund so far is about $2,800.
Also, the new filing date is designated as disaster-related. That means the IRS is required to pay interest on your refund, dating back to April 15, as long as you file by Wednesday's deadline.
Keep in mind, the extension deadline is October 15.
Another big question many are asking is about those economic stimulus checks. If you did receive help, the IRS said you do not need to pay income taxes on those payments.
