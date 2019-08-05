SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow the developments in the death of Springfield Police officer Aaron McNab.
Beyond the loss the Springfield Police Department feels, Officer McNab’s closest friends, coaches, and fellow classmates, everyone we've spoken with tells us the impact he has had on the wider community is something that will not be forgotten.
"He was just a great perosn to be around. He'd walk into the room and everyone just gravitated to him. He's going to missed," West Springfield Police Officer Joe Parillo tells us.
Officer Parillo from the West Springfield Police Department spoke exclusively with Western Mass News shortly after hearing the news that his best friend since the 6th grade, Springfield Officer Aaron McNab, died in a tragic swimming accident Friday night in Vermont.
"I'm kind of at a loss of words. This is though. I just wanted to do it to honor the family and I know he'd appriciate it," says Officer Parillo.
He says his hope is for Aaron to be remembered for his service and optimism
"He just never had anything bad to say about anyone. He was just always there for us. I feel like he put other people first before himself," said Parillo.
Something his college lacrosse coach, Shannon Sligo, agrees with, speaking to Western Mass News via Skype.
"Anyone who leaves the Earth this soon, it's tragic. Anyone who is dedicating their life to serving others to make the world a better place, we dont want to lose them, especially this soon," stated Sligo.
From West Springfield High School, Aaron was recruited to play lacrosse in 2008, and quickly became a star at AIC.
"As a person, he was a high-spirited young man, a tremendous athlete, very gifted lacrosse player, all-around great friend to his teamates, and became a good friend to myself," continued Sligo.
After his eligibility at AIC ended, Aaron turned his attention to grad school, getting a Master's degree in forensic psychology in 2013.
He worked as a corrections officer in Enfield, Connecticut before getting accepted to the Springfield Police Academy in 2018, the final step to accomplishing his life-long goal of becoming an officer.
"We alwasy talked to each other about becoming ploice officers and I'm just glad I could be apart of it. He moved in with me two years ago and we were just together through the whole process. It was great to be with him through it and see him fulfill his dream," added Parillo.
Aaron’s family says a wake is planned for Wednesday followed by his funeral on Thursday.
