SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Sunday marks nine weeks since Achim Bailey disappeared.
He's the 23-year-old Springfield man that went missing after a night out in downtown Springfield.
On Friday, a body was pulled from the Connecticut River in Longmeadow and, shortly after, investigators went to the Bailey home to tell his parents that the description of the body matches that of Achim's.
While there has been no official confirmation yet that it is him, just like his parents, his closest friends are now anxiously waiting for answers.
Achim Bailey's friends walk the same sidewalk where he was last spotted, on camera, the night he went missing.
For Jaquan Hicks, who has known him for several years, he says it takes an emotional toll on him.
"It brings back sadness, because," Hicks tells us. "He was here that night...cold. We don't know what's going on. We don't know what happened to him. We don't know anything for sure. It's only myths, [and] people talking and yapping, and that's what bothers me the most is I don't know what happened to my bro at that time."
For Dion Moore-Kelly, who has known Achim since freshman year of high school, he says he misses the positivity Achim brought into his life.
"Man has a heart of gold," stated Moore-Kelly. "He is honestly one of the nicest people I've ever met. I could be at my lowest and he would be always pick me right back up. A kind soul."
"I feel like his character speaks for itself," continued Hicks. "Even in this cold, he would give me the shirt off his back just to make sure someone else is warm."
They tell Western Mass News that not a day goes by where Achim isn't on their mind.
"The weekend before I was with him," stated Marquis Walker. "At Sam's, and then we went to the casino. We stay in his car outside my house for like an hour and a half talking about life and what he wants to do, and the whole situation doesn't make a lot of sense. Why would you kick him out when he's intoxicated, and y'all don't know if he has a ride or not?"
His friends say, over these nine weeks, there have been more questions than answers.
"The most frustrating part is," continued Moore-Kelly. "The fact that he's not back and nobody knows anything or supposedly knows anything, and, with rumors left and right and nobody knows anything concrete, it's bothersome. It's sickening."
They joke that Achim talks too much, but now, all they want to do is hear his voice again.
With news that a body was pulled from the Connecticut River on Friday, not far from where his phone was last pinged, they say now that all they can do is sit and wait.
"I don't want to hear that it was him, and," says Moore-Kelly. "Nobody was there for him. I feel like we let him down."
"I pray it's not him," said Hicks. "I hope that body is somebody else, even though I don't hope no harm on anybody else, but I pray it's not him. I don't want him to be a body. I want him to come back home."
Western Mass News has reached out to the state's Medical Examiner's office, as well as the Hampden District Attorney's office, to see if that body has been identified.
At this time, we have not heard back.
