WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday marks the five year anniversary of the Ice Bucket Challenge. The social media fundraiser spread around the world raising awareness and money for ALS, or Lou Gehrig's Disease.
However, as many continue to fight the disease that attacks the nervous system, they're also fighting for better medical care.
People suffering from ALS find themselves visiting with doctors routinely every three months.
One local spot for treatment was at the ALS clinic at Baystate, but it closed nearly a year ago, forcing patients to travel as far as Greenfield, Worcester, or Boston.
"Linda said, got dealt a bad card, here's what we're going to do and we've done it ever since. We just decided to fight," said David Bennett.
Linda Bennett has been battling ALS since 2007.
"We take it one day at a time. We get out everyday and that's part of therapy, get out of the house every day and get back supper time," David Bennett added.
Linda's husband, David, said when she was first diagnosed, they found support at the ALS clinic at Baystate Health.
However, last September, the clinic closed after the neurologists left. The hospital hasn't been able to find someone since.
The ALS Association's Massachusetts chapter told Western Mass News that nearly 50 people in western Massachusetts with ALS are registered with their chapter.
"ALS is not like any other disease that's out there. You really need a specialist who understands what the disease is about. They are looking for a specialist at this time. They're having a really difficult time finding an individual who specializes in ALS number one and number two wants to move to Springfield to do so, so that is our biggest predicament at the time," said Sharon Sullivan, case services manager with the ALS Association's Massachusetts chapter.
With the Springfield clinic shut down, the Bennetts have found themselves having to go to Greenfield. It's a difficult journey for someone with challenges like Linda.
"The other times we've had to go is up there and that's a trip. Back roads, I don't like getting on the highway with her. She's in the van with me, but I usually take back roads and it's just inconvenient. Baystate felt like they had our back and I just can't understand. It's almost absurd that there's no one in the area to address the needs and questions," David Bennett said.
The clinic is still closed while Baystate tries to recruit a new neurologist who specializes in ALS. They said finding a doctor is a priority.
