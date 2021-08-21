SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB, WHSM) -- Events across Western Mass are being cancelled and postponed due to Hurricane Henri.
In Agawam, the Exposition Area Alumni Scholarship Fund Golf Course scheduled for Sunday, August 22nd at the town’s Municipal Golf course is postponed. Participants will be notified of a rain date.
In West Springfield, the Western Mass Home & Garden Show will be closed Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition.
Across the border in Connecticut, the Hartford Monster Jam is cancelled due to a State of Emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.