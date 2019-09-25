SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow the latest developments on a Springfield night club that Mayor Sarno says he wanted shut down earlier this year, this after an officer was shot nearby earlier this year.
This is a story that many in the community have followed after tensions rose between the owner and the mayor.
Tonight, the city's Liquor License Commission decided what's next for the bar.
Let's remind you how Aquarius got to this point.
Back on April 14, Springfield Police officer Edwin Irizarry was shot twice following tense moments in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot across the street from the establishment.
The city then asked the club owner, Freddy Vanegas, for video of the incident from his club that would be included as part of the investigation, but Freddy's camera system wasn't working, so there was no video, and the city says this a violation of his security plan.
"When there is a violation, we only deal specifically with the reports given to the commission. There could be a lot of information that the public hears that doesn't concern us as a commission. What we are concerned with was past violations and the present violations presented by the police department to us," Ronald Senez, Commissioner of the Springfield Liquor License Commission, tells us.
On Wednesday night, Vanegas faced the License Commission.
"Can't say I was happy. Can't say I completely agree with how the hearing went and the way the facts were put out, the way Springfield PD presented all the information. I didn't want to accept the violation," stated Vanegas.
That violation being just a one-day liquor license suspension.
Senez tells Western Mass News that the Commission has guidelines and standards that they expect every bar to abide by.
Vanegas says, while hesitant to accept the violation, he's ready to move on with business as usual.
"We're going to continue operating the way we always do. Nothing changes. We run that establishment perfect," added Vanegas.
Vanegas tells us that that suspension will take place this Saturday, September 28.
