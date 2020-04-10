HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three separate investigations have been opened into the deadly coronavirus outbreak at the Holyoke Soliders' Home where 32 veterans have died, at least 28 of them testing positiuve for COVID-19.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling announced that his civil rights investigation on Friday will be separate from the cases opened by Gov. Charlie Baker and Mass. Attorney General Maura Healy.
Baker commented on Lelling's investigation Friday afternoon and said the Solidiers' Home does have federal ties.
"The entity that does the survey work for the Soldiers' Home is the VA, which is a federal entity, so I certainly believe he's got a position there where a review would be appropriate if he deemed it as such," Baker explained.
Meanwhile, Healy did not hold back in an interview with CNN today about what she has found in her investigation so far.
"This is a facility that was charged with a solemn responsibility taking care of our veterans," Healey said.
Healy described her investigation into the Holyoke Soldiers' Home - one of three separate cases launched against the facility.
"It could be criminal charges, it could be civil charges, it could be individuals, either those in management or in other positions or against the entity or the facility," Healey added.
To this point, more than two dozen veterans who died there, tested positive for coronavirus, and other residents and staff memebers are still fighting the disease.
While Holyoke Soldier's Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh claims he informed different state agencies about the fast-growing outbreak, Healy said otherwise.
"There have been many problems that have come to light so far. This is a facility that was late in reporting the disease and fatalities. They allegedly instructed staff not to wear PPE, alleged to not have isolated patients or staff," Healey said.
Western Mass News spoke with one of the home's certified nursing assistants. Joseph Ramirez is vice president of SEIU Local 888, a union representing CNAs. He saud he was one of the first CNAs to get sick from coronavirus at the home.
"It took everything away from me, everything physically away from me, you know, from my appetite and the pain I couldn’t move," Ramirez said.
Ramirez said he's now mostly recovered and has words of advice and gratitude.
"You have to fight back as much as you can and if you have a great support system like I did, you know, with coworkers were texting me, making sure I was okay," Ramirez noted.
For the families of the veterans who died, Ramirez said the staff at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home are mourning the losses as they continue to care for the others at the facility.
"We, you know, act as family in their place when they’re not there and I would hope that they know that we have and we will always do our best to make sure that our veterans are taken care of, even up to their dying breath," Ramirez said.
In a statement, Walsh claims he did notify state officials about the outbreak. He claims he even asked the Massachusetts National Guard for help as early as March 27 and said he was denied help then.
