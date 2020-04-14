SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A constitutional debate over reopening the economy is pitting the White House against state governors.
President Trump said it’s his decision to open the country up as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
However, a coalition of governors from eastern states including Massachusetts claims they will decide together when to coordinate a reopening.
The coalition said their goal is to plan a reopening when health experts say it is safe.
Governor Charlie Baker addressed the need for the coalition at a press conference on Tuesday.
“Part of the planning also requires listening to and learning from our neighboring states. We share a lot of commerce, a lot of travel, and a lot of people with the states that are around us…What we do has an impact on them, what they do has an impact on us,” Baker explained.
We spoke with a local medical official and a state legislator about balancing the fear of a second wave of COVID-19 cases with the need to jumpstart the economy.
“The projections now regarding fatalities across the country have reduced,” said Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center.
Previous figures estimated that the U.S. could see as many as 100,000 deaths from coronavirus.
As the country continues social distancing, the debate over when to reopen the economy has begun between the federal government and state governors.
Baker, along with a coalition of eastern state governors, decided they will coordinate the right time to reopen based on medical professional's opinions.
Roose told Western Mass News now is not the time.
“It just is not spreading at the rate that was previously projected and has not created, in some cases, a surge that has overwhelmed the hospitals and those are good things, but it does not mean that the infection is gone,” Roose explained.
Roose said medical professionals still have more questions about coronavirus and human immunity.
“We still aren’t yet sure if being exposed once means that you may be immune forever,” Roose noted.
President Trump has said he has the authority to re-open the country. Western Mass News spoke with state Senator Eric Lesser, who said that's not the case.
“The U.S. Constitution and the Constitution of Massachusetts governs that decision, not any one person’s opinion or comments,” Lesser explained.
Lesser acknowledged the toll the outbreak has had on small businesses and said Massachusetts needs to be ready with expanded unemployment insurance.
“We need the state government to be there with programs and support to make sure that they can survive this period,” Lesser said.
However, Lesser said protecting lives is the most critical factor in reopening the state.
“That timeline is going to be dictated by the science and by what’s happening with people’s health, not arbitrary deadlines and definitely not politics,” Lesser noted.
Roose, who said monitoring the curve's plateau could go on for weeks, believes reopening should be gradual.
“I think it would be wise and appropriate to think of a tiered or a steppingstone approach to the reopening of communities,” Roose said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.