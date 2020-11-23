PROVINCETOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews are searching the waters off Cape Cod after a boat sank Monday morning.
The U.S. Coast Guard said that the Emmy Rose, an 82-foot fishing boat, sank early today and they are now looking for four people in the water.
That search is being conducted approximately 20 miles northeast of Provincetown.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
