SPINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Brand new winter coats will be distributed Friday to veterans and military personnel in Western Massachusetts.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at 1530 Boston Road.
Representatives Oliveira and Ramos and Senator Gomez along with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation will assist in the distribution.
These coats will be provided at no cost through MMSF’s Coats4Vets program.
Those wishing to receive a coat at this distribution are asked to register here.
