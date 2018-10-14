AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A spooky challenge has officially ended at Six Flags Sunday night.
We brought you an inside look of the Coffin Challenge that started Saturday afternoon.
All six contestants successfully faced their fears, laying inside a coffin for thirty hours straight.
We were told they were allowed a few breaks, and were allowed to eat meals.
READ MORE: 30-hour coffin stays rewarded with cash, Six Flags passes
One of the participants told us he wasn't too sure about tackling such a challenge, but, despite the cold weather, he's glad he did it.
"I only did this, because," said participant Carlos Mateo. "I don't like fear, and I'm deathly afraid of coffins. It's one of those things to just get out, get over my fears, and to do something amazing like this. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience honestly."
Once they completed the challenge, participants won $300, season passes, and much more, including their own coffin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.