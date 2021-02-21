WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - You might have experienced a runny nose or some congestion with all of the recent cold air, but what role does wearing a face mask play in that?
It's the final stretch of winter, and temperatures have stayed pretty low. That cold air can impact your nose, and especially if you already deal with sinus issues.
Westfield High School teacher Debbie Auclair said it's typical for her to get a sinus infection in the winter months, but that hasn't been the case this year, and she thinks wearing a mask is the reason why.
"I have to say, this year, I haven't had as many," she explained. "It covers from top to bottom, but it has a little bit of breathing room inside, so it's not stuck to my face. I think that has helped, so I have done much better this year," Auclair said.
Jerry Schreibstein with Ear, Nose & Throat Surgeons of Western New England, LLC told Western Mass News during the colder months, the nose acts as the body's humidifier.
"When we have cold air that lacks humidity, your turbinates, which is the tissue inside the nose, are gonna swell, and they're gonna secrete mucus," Schreibstein explained. "That's why when you go outside on a cold day, you get a runny nose."
Wearing a face mask might trap some humidity and increase moisture, but there's still the chance of a runny nose and some congestion while having to wear it.
"It's no fun getting moisture on your mask," he noted.
But Schreibstein said going from the warm air inside to colder temperatures outside isn't something that will get you sick.
"I think it's an old myth that changes in temperature lead to viruses. I think what happens is temperature changes lead to changes in moisture in the nose, and the opposite happens if you go from cold air to warm air turbinates shrink down, and you produce less mucus, so your body turns off the moisture production," he explained.
When it comes to determining whether you have a sinus infection or something more serious, he told Western Mass News it's crucial to pay attention to your symptoms. Also, monitor if you also have fatigue, a fever, muscle aches, or a loss of smell, all of which aren't related to cold temperatures.
"Well, I think it's important for people to realize the difference between temperature causing congestions, a common cold virus causing congestion, or now the concern about COVID-19 causing congestion," he added.
