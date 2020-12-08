(Springfield, Ma) - It’s been a cold December day for us in western Mass with high temperatures not even reaching freezing for most! We’ve seen cloudy skies and even some flurries and snow showers around, but this afternoon and evening clouds will be decreasing.
Skies turn mostly clear tonight and temperatures get cold, falling into the upper teens and low 20s with a breeze this evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
A weak upper level disturbance will be moving through New England on Wednesday. This will bring clouds back in the morning and skies look to stay mostly cloudy throughout the day. Snow showers are likely in the Berkshires with 1-2 inches possible in the high elevations. The valley will see flurries and snow showers with scattered coatings and the lower valley may mix with some rain showers in the afternoon. Expect another chilly day with highs in the lower to middle 30s.
High pressure will build for the end of the week, bringing more sunshine and a gusty breeze at times. Temperatures will also be on the rise with lower 40s Thursday and middle to upper 40s by Friday.
Our overall weather pattern shifts this week as a trough develops in the West and a ridge builds in the East. Temperatures continue to moderate heading into the weekend with some 50s possible. A storm system will move in from the southwest, bringing a chance for rain showers by Saturday afternoon. With strong high pressure over southern Canada, nighttime temps Saturday into Sunday morning may get cold enough for some ice in the high terrain, but that’s a tough call this far out.
Rain looks more likely Sunday as a cold front comes through New England. We should have mild temperatures around as well. Our weather turns brisk and colder behind the storm system for early next week.
