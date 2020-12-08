(Springfield, Ma) - It's a cold, gray, breezy start morning with temperatures in the 20's and wind chills in the teens. Make sure you dress warm as you head out today.
A coastal storm storm continues to push out into the Atlantic, and is freshen up the cold and wind behind it. We will stay dry today but southeastern Mass is dealing with ocean effect snow and rain showers with the cold air going over the relatively warm waters of the Atlantic.
Temperatures will stay in the 30's today, but with that pesky breeze out of the northwest wind chills will stay in the 20's. Clouds will decrease this afternoon, giving way to some sunshine.
A Clipper system will dive out of Canada and will bring us flurries and snow showers tomorrow, but that's about it. There's not much moisture with this system. The Berkshires could see a 1-2" with coatings elsewhere. This could lead to a few slippery spots here and there from about mid morning into the early afternoon. Things will dry out in the afternoon with a little sunshine developing. It stays cold with highs in the 30's. Central and northern New England, especially the mountains could see a few inches of snow.
Temperatures will moderate by the end of the week. A Southerly flow looks to take over by Friday lasting into the weekend. A ridge of high pressure builds off shore while the Jet Stream lifts north into Canada. This could send temperatures above normal for a few days, but with low pressure moving in from the west rain chances increase, especially on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.