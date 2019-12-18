SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Icy conditions and cold temperatures are causing many car issues for drivers.
Cold and ice are causing problems for drivers throughout western Mass.
Springfield resident, Donna Fritsch explained how melting ice, in particular, can be deceiving
"When you’re driving it’s even worse because you see that and you don’t know if that’s ice. You don’t have your foot out," Fritsch said.
Fritsch told Western Mass News with the slick road conditions, it’s even more important for people to slow down.
"There are some people that just are so impatient," Fritsch said.
Brad Leveillee, the owner of Brad's Service Center in Chicopee agrees and said business is booming with cold weather-related car issues.
"The snow we’ve had is unmanageable for almost any tire unless it’s studded and that’s not even going to do it very well...so patience is a virtue," Leveillee explained.
Leveillee said regardless of what kinds of tires you have, he’s seeing several different issues people are having this time of year.
“Driveability symptoms, feeling something when you’re driving, or transmission not shifting right, or an engine light or a symptom that is there at times and not there at times, so inter-minutes are a big one," Leveillee noted.
Leveillee told us he is also seeing problems with car batteries dying out in the cold temperatures.
"Every time a car comes in we’re always testing the battery, as well as check fluids and all that," Leveillee said.
His final piece of advice, keep an eye on your speedometer and drivers around you.
“They’re probably overwhelmed. You’re not supercar when you put snow tires on, you still have to think about where you’re going, what you’re doing," Leveillee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.