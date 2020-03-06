HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Multiple gravestones found toppled in a Holyoke cemetery raise a lot of questions.
"Tons of people are sad, angry," Holyoke resident Megan Powers-Justice tells us.
Frustration from residents in Holyoke after seeing a number of loved ones' gravestones found split into pieces at the St. Jerome Cemetery.
"I've seen a number of graves knocked over, completely off their base," says Powers-Justice.
Back in October of 2018, Megan Powers-Justice found her parents' tombstones wrecked by a tree.
Visiting her parents' gravestones on a regular basis now, she says another resident messaged her a picture showing even more gravestones overturned.
"I was just at the cemetery, but I hadn't gone to the back area, so there's a ton of new graves toppled over that I hadn't witnessed yet," explained Powers-Justice.
With all gravestone plots sold out, Megan tells Western Mass News she believes there's not enough attention on the deceased.
"I feel like the church is now turning a blind eye. They don't care, because it's not making any new money," stated Justice-Powers.
Western Mass News, getting answers, spoke with chairman of the cemetery's board, Russell McNiff, who says they do care and the problem is not vandalism.
"There has not been any vandalism in this cemetery. There hasn't. What we have to deal with is the frost heaves," said McNiff.
The cemetery groundskeeper here at St. Jerome tells Western Mass News freezing temperatures are to blame for these toppled gravestones.
Groundskeeper Chris Yothers says the unevenness of the ground causes the fall.
He says it can't be fixed until April.
"We can't fix this until the temperatures stop dropping below freezing," stated Yothers.
With twenty-seven already fixed, Yothers says, with their current staff, it could take up to five years for the cemetery to be at its finest.
"We went through and counted the down stones and the leaning ones that need to be replaced and we have about 170 of them," continued Yothers.
And McNiff says anyone with concerns should reach out to the cemetery.
"I just wish that when people have a concern to come and talk to us, because we are available. He's here everyday. Contact me through the church directory, email, and I respond to everybody," added McNiff.
