(WGGB/WSHM) -- With the cold wind and snow approaching this weekend, COVID-19 testing sites are making decisions about whether to close or remain open.
The Eastfield Mall saw a steady line of people wanting a COVID-19 test on Friday as the site will be closed Saturday due to extremely cold weather.
“I wanted to do this because work won’t let me come back until I got a test,” said Jeff Carrozzo of Enfield.
Carrozzo is facing the reality many of us are: figuring out how to get a COVID-19 test after a close contact in order to return to work. He lives in Enfield, CT and told us the Eastfield Mall is the closest COVID-19 testing site to him.
“It's the only place available. I made appointments all over and they canceled me or they don’t have a test until like the 24th,” Carrozzo explained.
The line at the Eastfield Mall wasn’t parking lots long on Friday, nor was it super short like Thursday, but it was steady and spanned one full parking lot. However, extremely cold weather will keep the American Medical Response site closed on Saturday.
“It won’t be safe to be out here in the tents and, obviously, with the frostbite warning for the crews, we want to keep them safe, so we’ll be shutting down for tomorrow. We should be open back up on Sunday and we’ll be watching closely the storm on Monday,” said AMR Operations Manager Patrick Leonardo.
Weather is also forcing testing closures in Holyoke too. Both ‘Stop The Spread’ sites at Holyoke Community College and the War Memorial will be closed on Saturday and on Monday because of the weather.
As for what AMR will do on Monday, Leonardo said, “If there is enough snow coming in where it won’t be safe and we can’t plow adequately or salt it and it won’t be accessible to people and the tents need to be redone, then we’ll make a decision to close.”
The last time it snowed, the testing site at the Eastfield Mall remained open. AMR added that if they do close on Monday, they will announce it Saturday night or Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.