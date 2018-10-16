LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now that the colder weather is here, many of us are starting to fire up those furnaces and fireplaces.
That means area fire departments are starting to get busy with emergency calls for possible carbon monoxide detection.
"With the onset of the season we are starting to see calls for carbon monoxide alarms," one local fire department reports.
Colder weather is here, and as if on cue, calls for carbon monoxide alarms are starting to come in to the Longmeadow Fire Department.
"Actually last night, we just had a call, somebody using their system for the first time of the season, had a problem with it," explains Jay Macsata, Longmeadow Deputy Fire Chief.
He tells Western Mass News don't take it for granted that your furnace or fireplace is ready to go for the winter.
"We recommend to always have your heating equipment oil, gas, no matter what serviced at a minimum yearly," Macsata notes.
According to the latest numbers from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, in 2016 there were nearly 16,000 carbon monoxide alarm calls. Nearly half between November to February. Carbon monoxide was found in 30 percent.
Carbon monoxide is caused by anything that burns, so natural gas, oil, kerosene, charcoal things like that when they burn they all produce carbon monoxide.
He says gas fires, boilers, central heating systems, water heaters, cookers are CO culprits, as are blocked flues in chimneys that stop carbon monoxide from escaping.
So where to put those alarms?
"Have a carbon monoxide alarm on each floor in the vicinity of all the bedrooms," Macsata advises.
And he says know the difference between the low battery alert and an actual alarm.
"..generally a low battery alarm will chirp once a minute."
Not sure when you last changed the battery? Do it now.
And if you experience headache, nausea, dizziness, confusion, even fainting
Macsata says these are all signs of CO poisoning. So get out, get fresh air and call 9-1-1.
The State Fire Marshal says carbon monoxide alarms should not be placed near open windows or doors or excessively hot or even cold spaces such as corners of rooms or peaks of ceilings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.