SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A pilot killed in a small airplane crash in West Virginia has been identified as a former neurosurgeon at Baystate Medical Center.
Patients and former co-workers of Dr. Thomas Kaye are now sharing their memories of him.
Those who knew Dr. Kaye, who worked at Baystate for much of his career, say he was the type of doctor who took time out of his day to make sure his patients were comfortable.
"He had a way of making people not afraid of what was going on," local resident Jennifer Pecor tells us.
Investigators say neurosurgeon Dr. Thomas Kaye was flying to Massachusetts Monday afternoon in the plane he recently purchased came crashing down in West Virginia.
One of his former patients, Jennifer Pecor, tells Western Mass News not only did he operate on her when she was ten years old, but her daughter as well many years later.
"They told us she wasn't going to make it. Dr.Kaye and Dr. Oh had said they were actually going to operate on her. They basically saved her life. I’m pretty sure if it wasn't for him, she wouldn't be here today," stated Pecor.
She remembers him as a caring doctor who had a real impact on her family.
"When I was little, I was pretty terrified of a lot of things and a lot of surgeries, and he calmed my nerves and then when my daughter was in a cardiac arrest he was all sorts of jokes and laughter and calmed me when i was by myself terrified that she was going to die," explained Pecor.
Dr. Kaye worked at Baystate Medical Center for more than twenty years.
Chief of neurosurgery, Dennis Oh, says he looked up to him as a surgeon, because of how kind he was to patients and their families.
"He has a special touch of holding your hand and helping you get through the difficult episode of neurosurgical care for your child, so he was a pediatric neurosurgeon, but also treated adults. He treated everything," says Dr.Oh.
Dr. Oh says his former colleague will be greatly missed.
"It's devastating. I think, you know, when you lose someone of not just his magnitude, but his charisma and how widely loved as he was, it just shocks everyone," added Dr. Oh.
Dr. Kaye was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash.
He was 67-years-old.
Circumstances surrounding Monday's crash are still under investigation.
