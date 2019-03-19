SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two alternative rock favorites will soon be hitting the stage in Springfield.
The 'Now's The Time' tour featuring Collective Soul and Gin Blossoms will make a stop at The Plaza at MGM Springfield on Saturday, June 1 at 8:30 p.m.
MGM officials noted in a statement that both groups will "give life-long fans a taste of everything from the classics to their latest releases."
Pre-sale access for VIP fans of Collective Soul and Gin Blossoms will be available from 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27 until 10 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Information on that pre-sale opportunity can be found at collectivesoul.com or ginblossoms.net
M Life members will receive pre-sale access from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 28.
Tickets for the general public start at $59 and will go on-sale on Friday, March 29 online at mgmspringfield.com or ticketmaster.com
