CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Chicopee held their Colleen contest as St. Patrick’s Parade preparations continue to ramp up across western Mass.
After narrowing the contestants down from 14 to 5 finalists they officially picked a Colleen tonight. Contestant number 6 Ashley Terron will represent Chicopee in the 2022 Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade.
The young ladies are scored on accomplishments, personality, poise and appearance. Western Mass News stopped by the event where we spoke with committee member Meghan Balakier who shared her excitement to bring the Colleen ball back to the city after a two year hiatus.
“The last time we had the ball was in march 2020 so we're very excited we were able to host a ball this year for our 2022 contestants and our future Colleen and court,” said Balakier.
The Holyoke grand Colleen court will consist of the winners from the 2020 competition since they were unable to fulfill their duties, after the St. Patrick's parade was cancelled 2 years in a row due to the pandemic.
