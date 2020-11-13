SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic took a toll on not only the National Football League (NFL) but also college football, forcing many changes for teams during their season.
Several NFL teams were forced to close down their facilities due to players testing positive for COVID-19, but college football has taken a big hit from this pandemic as well.
The sport is seeing a lot of postponed or canceled games heading into the upcoming weekend.
Saturday's slate of college football games will be the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic so far this season. 15 games are either canceled or postponed so far, as the number of coronavirus cases around the country continues to rise.
By Friday afternoon, eight of the 10 college conferences were facing at least one cancellation or postponement, with the SEC topping the list with four. This week's number of cancellations or postponements surpassing last week's total of 10.
There are 63 canceled or postponed college games this season, with over 24 percent of the cancellations or postponements coming this week.
To provide you an idea of how teams are affected. Western Kentucky, from Conference USA, is scheduled to play its ninth game of the season Saturday, while another, a team in its conference, Rice Owls, only played two games, with its third game postponed this week.
As for the NFL, there have been postponed games but no cancellations so far.
Coming up later tonight on Western Mass News at 10 p.m. on FOX6 & at 11 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS 3, learn how the pandemic is affecting the league, including the Patriots upcoming game against the Ravens.
